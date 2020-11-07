Apple India FY20 profit up 253% to Rs 926 cr; bounces back after FY19 profit fell sharpest in decade

Apple India’s net profit for FY20 jumped from Rs 262.27 crore in FY19.

Apple India’s net profit for FY20 has jumped a whopping 253 per cent to Rs 926 crore from Rs 262.27 crore in FY19, as per the regulatory documents. Revenues, on the other hand, increased 29 per cent from Rs 10,583.3 crore in FY19 to Rs 13,756 crore in FY20 for the company even as its expenses also shot up 22.8 per cent from Rs 10,152 crore to Rs 12,469 crore during the said period, as per documents accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. Apple India’s FY19 net profit, as reported by Financial Express last year, had declined over 70 per cent from Rs 896.3 crore in FY18 — the sharpest decline for the company in at least a decade. Before this, its net profit had declined 64 per cent y-o-y in FY13.