Apple Delhi store smaller in size, high on consumer experience

Despite being less than half the size of the Mumbai retail store, Apple‘s Delhi outlet ensures there is no compromise on the consumer experience through its portfolio of products and high-quality services. The company on Wednesday previewed its over 8,000-sq-ft Delhi outlet at Select Citywalk in Saket ahead of its launch on Thursday.

Unlike Mumbai store’s massive glass facade, the Saket outlet stands out on its colourful curved storefront with white oak tables inside displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. The featured Apple products in the store include iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, Apple TV, among others.

Apart from the products, music at the store in the background also gives a premium feel while getting hands on different products and understanding them.

Apart from the interior design and store’s size, the Delhi outlet is built on a similar theme to its Mumbai counterpart with highlights such as a dedicated Apple Pickup station, running completely on renewable energy and carbon neutral, ‘Today at Apple’ series to make people learn about Apple products, and the Genius Bar for hands-on technical and hardware support to customers.

Genius Bar appointments can help consumers with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan or modifying subscriptions.

“We are thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of retail. “Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,” O’Brien added.

Much like the Mumbai store preview, in Delhi, too, Apple’s retail team members, also called Apple Creatives, welcomed the influencers and media people with applause and cheer. The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members half of them being women, who come from 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. In the Mumbai retail store, there are 100 retail executives.

“They (retail team members) are excited to help customers in Delhi discover and shop for the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone 14 in yellow, with its powerful camera features and groundbreaking safety capabilities,” Apple said in a statement.

In one of the sessions on Wednesday, an Apple Creative also showcased photography through iPhone 14 Pro Max having three cameras at the back – a main wide-angle camera, an ultrawide and a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

At the Delhi store, ‘Today at Apple’ sessions will focus on skills such as getting started with iPhone and Apple Watch, editing photos on iPhone, art lab for kids, among others. To book these free sessions, people have to pre-register on the company’s website.

According to analysts, Apple’s ‘aspirational’ brand image will help it gain market share in the smartphone market going forward as well.

The move for local manufacturing and strong demand for premium products has not only increased the smartphone market share of Apple in India to 5% but also helped it clock record shipments of 6.5 million in 2022, according to market analyst firms Counterpoint and IDC.

According to industry estimates and media reports, Apple’s sales from India rose nearly 45% to $6 billion in FY23, hitting a record high.