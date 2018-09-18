Appetite for data, better device fuel refurbished handset mkt

​​​
The growing penetration of mobile broadband services and a rising appetite for data are fuelling the refurbished mobile phone market in the country, which analysts peg will grow in double digits annually as price-conscious consumers experiment with second-hand premium smartphones.

the rate of growth of second-hand phones in the country at around 25% is higher than the global average of 18-20%.

In fact, the rate of growth of second-hand phones in the country at around 25% is higher than the global average of 18-20%. Analysts and market insiders put the domestic market at around 10-14 million handsets annually with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. Shipment of second-hand phones is expected to hit around 15-15.5 million units this calendar year and close to 19.5 million by 2020.

“India contributed around 10% to the global refurbished market in January-March 2018 with 39% y-o-y growth. Price point is a key factor. Consumers can buy trusted refurbished phones of aspirational brands like Apple at a much lower price compared to new devices. A refurbished high-end device also provides good value proposition to a consumer looking for a new device in mid-range,” said Varun Mishra, research analyst at Counterpoint.

Counterpoint in a report said that global refurbished smartphone shipments rose 13% y-o-y in 2017 calendar to 140 million units, outpacing the global new smartphone market growth of just 3% with India, Southeast Asia and Africa driving the surge.

During January-March 2018 as well, the growth rate of used handsets outpaced that of the new phones. At present, premium second-hand smartphones from Apple and Samsung are leading the shipments in India.

Companies involved in the sale of refurbished or pre-owned smartphones expect it to grow further as more Indians in small towns and villages get access to mobile internet and with growing aspirations to purchase a good device at an affordable price point.

Soumitra Gupta, founder of Togofogo, an online platform for refurbished phones, said: “Smartphone is still an aspirational product for many in India. It is connotative of a specific lifestyle, one that is in tune with digital, information age. As more Indians in tier-2 and tier-3 cities get access to internet and more companies enter the market, sales of refurbished smartphones are expected to grow at a compound rate of 27% over the next two years”.

Another platform for second-hand devices, GreenDust said that, in the near-term, refurbished phones, particularly branded ones, will have high demand in India as customers look for value. “As many research agencies have calculated, refurbished phone market in India is between 10-12 million units, growing at 20%-25% compared to a global growth of 18%-20%,” GreenDust founder Hitendra Chaturvedi said.

However, the second-hand mobile phone market has its problems too, main being the unorganised, or black market, which accounts for 80-90% of the total sector in the country. Togofogo’s Gupta said that getting suppliers and sellers is a big challenge here.

Chaturvedi said that the rise of not-so-coveted brands that do not have a high resale value and new manufacturing techniques being followed – where manufacturers are sealing the entire case and battery within the phone making it harder to refurbish – and lack of availability of genuine spare parts to refurbish these products could have a negative impact on this market.

