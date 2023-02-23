scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Apparel sector to contribute significantly in taking exports to USD 1 trillion by 2030: AEPC

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that the incentives in the Budget will help the apparel industry focus on market and product diversification.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Apparel sector
AEPC promoted global reach of Indian apparel exports to more than 25 export destinations through its export promotion activities in 2022-23. (Representational image: Reuters)

The labour intensive apparel sector will contribute significantly in taking the country’s merchandise exports to USD one trillion by 2030, AEPC said on Thursday.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that the incentives in the Budget will help the apparel industry focus on market and product diversification.

Also Read

The council chairman Naren Goenka said that providing an ease-of-doing-export environment would enhance the sector’s competitiveness. “The government’s key initiatives such as trade agreement with Australia and the UAE and increase in funds will help us to focus on market diversification and product diversification,” he said.

Also Read
Also Read

AEPC promoted global reach of Indian apparel exports to more than 25 export destinations through its export promotion activities in 2022-23. “As we look forward to the 46th year of this council, I can say with confidence that, in the coming years, we will be able to support the government’s efforts to make India a USD 2 trillion (USD 1 trillion goods and USD 1 trillion services) export target by 2030,” the AEPC Chairman said.

More Stories on
exports
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 12:53 IST