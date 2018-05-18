Apollo Tyres tops survey on satisfaction

Ranks at the top in the Indian small car segment and the second in mid-size cars, in the JD Power study.

The recently released JD Power 2018 India Original Equipment Tyre Customer Satisfaction Index (TCSI) study has ranked Apollo Tyres highest in the small car segment. As per this year’s study, the small car segment translates to all the hatchbacks sold in India. JD Power’s TCSI study also ranked Apollo Tyres at the second position in the mid-size cars segment.

Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres, said, “This ranking is a testimony of our consistent efforts towards improvement in product quality. The top ranking in small cars is a great achievement, considering that hatchbacks translate into more than 50% of all the cars sold in India.”

Apollo’s tyres, which are original equipment (OE) fitted in eight of the top 10 cars being sold in India, has a share of 30% in the OE segment in India for small and mid-size cars. Apart from the OE fitment in domestic models of several cars, the company said its tyres are also OE fitted for multiple export models. “We have secured global supplier status with various car makers,” the company said in a statement.

“Sustained efforts in quality improvement among tyre brands is being reflected in the voice of the customers,” said Kaustav Roy, regional director at JD Power, Singapore, in the report. “A positive product experience, coupled with end-customer engagement, is likely to help drive replacement demand.” The key findings of the JD Power TCSI study are:

Customer perception of brand image is strongly influenced by tyre quality;

Preference of the OE tyre brand during replacement has increased to 54% in 2018 from 48% in 2017;

The replacement of tyres during first 12-24 months of ownership is declining;

Customer satisfaction with tyres is highest in the small car segment; and

Customers who are highly satisfied with their OE tyres are more likely to recommend their tyres to others.

The TCSI study, JD Power added, is based on 3,620 responses from new vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between May 2015 and August 2016. It was fielded between May and August 2017. The study, now in its 18th year, measures satisfaction among OE tyre owners across three segments—small cars, mid-size cars and utility vehicles. It covers 12-24 months of ownership across four factors: appearance, durability, ride and traction/handling.