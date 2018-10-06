Apollo Tyres rating ‘buy’: Correction greater than is needed

Decline in stock price much higher than impact of recent developments.

The stock has corrected by 25% over the last two months on concerns related to cost pressures, higher capex plans, exposure to IL&FS and most recently due to rejection of re-appointment of MD by shareholders. While increase in crude prices and rupee depreciation will impact profitability, we note that there are mitigating factors such as (i) strong volume growth due to market share gain in India, (ii) decline in natural rubber prices in rupee terms, (iii) price increases in India business and (iv) potential improvement in performance of Europe business. Valuations are attractive at 9X FY2020e EPS/1X FY2020e BPS.

Reiterate Buy; TP unchanged at Rs 340.

Concern 1 — impact on profitability due to cost pressures: Crude prices have increased by 18% over the last two months, which will impact prices of crude derivatives (55% of RM cost). We note that the impact on margins of standalone business will be mitigated by (i) strong volume growth leading to operating leverage benefits, (ii) decline in natural rubber prices in rupee terms—down 2-6% since August, 2018 and (iii) price increases of 2-4% over the last three months (expect 1-2% more price increase in next one month). For Europe business, cost pressures are much lower.

Concern 2 — higher capex plans: Apollo will likely incur capex of Rs 63 billion over FY2019-21e. We note that 85% of capex is for India business due to strong growth prospects and increase in debt levels will be limited due to strong operating cashflow—cumulative FCF over FY2019-21e will be negative Rs 6 billion.

Concern 3 — exposure to IL&FS: Apollo invested Rs 2.75 billion (a part of QIP proceeds) in intercorporate deposits of IL&FS last year. As per the company, payments from IL&FS have been as per schedule and outstanding amount is Rs 2 billion, which is due in the next one month.

Concern 4 – rejection of reappointment of MD, Neeraj Kanwar: As per our understanding, the rejection is due to investor concerns over higher promoter salary (up 23% y-o-y in FY2018; accounted for 9.3% of consol. PBT) and not due to any issues with the way the company is managed by promoters. We believe the company will come up with a revised compensation plan soon, which would most likely be approved by shareholders and thus, his term will be extended.

Cut EPS estimates by 4-6% as we factor in crude prices and rupee depreciation

We cut our FY2019-21e EPS estimates by 4-6% as we cut our consolidated Ebitda margin assumptions by 40-60 bps. Our TP remains unchanged as we roll over to September 2020e EPS from March, 2020 earlier.