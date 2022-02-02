  • MORE MARKET STATS

Apollo Tyres’ net profit declines 50% to Rs 224 crore in Dec quarter

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 444 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Written by PTI
The company continues to expand its product range and footprint across key markets

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined 49.54 per cent to Rs 224 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Its revenue from operations, however, increased 10 per cent to Rs 5,707 crore as against Rs 5,195 crore in the third quarter of FY21, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

“Despite the headwinds, we have seen healthy growth in the third quarter, contributed by a strong performance in the European operations and exports out of India.

“Considering the cost inflation, which is likely to continue in the near term, we intend to take further pricing actions at the opportune time, along with other cost control measures,” Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said.

The company continues to expand its product range and footprint across key markets, to align with the robust demand momentum going forward, he added.

