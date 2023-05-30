Apollo Hospitals Q4FY23 profit up by 50.1% on-year at Rs 145.64 crore, dividend announced

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Tuesday posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 145.64 crore, up 50.1 per cent in comparison to Rs 97 crore in Q4FY22, missing estimates. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 4302.20 crore, up 21.3 per cent from Rs 3546.43 crore in the same quarter last year. According to a CNBC TV18 poll, Apollo Hospitals was expected to post Q4 profit at Rs 193 crore and revenue at Rs 4302.7 crore. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 488.2 crore. Apollo Hospitals had posted total income during the quarter at Rs 4318.55 crore and total expenses of Rs 4068.52 crore. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share (180 per cent) of the face value of Rs 5 per share to the shareholders of the company for FY 2-22-23.

Apollo Hospitals also announced the reappointment of Murali Doraiswamy, Mandavilli Bhaskara Nageswara Rao and Velagapudi Kavitha V Dutt as independent directors of the company. Doraiswamy’s first five-year term as an independent director expires on 26th September 2023. Rao’s first five-year term as an independent director expires on 8th February 2024. Dutt’s first five-year term as an independent director expires on 8th February 2024.

Apollo Hospitals’ performance across segments

Apollo Hospitals’ healthcare services posted revenue of Rs 2227.40 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1879.26 crore in the fourth quarter of previous year. Its retail health and diagnostics segment clocked a revenue of Rs 308.47 crore in comparison to Rs 296.70 crore in Q4FY23. The digital health and pharmacy distribution segment saw fourth quarter revenue at Rs 1799.17 crore while the revenue during the fourth quarter of FY22 was at Rs 1374.49 crore