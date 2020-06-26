Apollo Hospitals Q4 profit jumps 168% to Rs 206 crore

Net profit of the hospital chain was Rs 76.70 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Health care major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) has reported a 168% growth in its net profit to Rs 205.60 crore for the March quarter on the back of a strong services growth of 6% coupled with 33% growth in pharmacy business.

The Q4FY20 standalone revenue grew 19% to Rs 2,572.10 crore, against Rs 2,167.10 crore in Q4FY19, said the company on Thursday.

For the first time, the company’s consolidated revenue for the fiscal crossed the Rs 10,000-crore mark to end at Rs 11,246.80 crore, against Rs 9,616.90 crore reported in the previous fiscal, a growth of 17%.

The consolidated revenue for Q4 grew 17% to `2,922.40 crore, against Rs 2,499 crore and PAT grew 169% to Rs 219.30 crore as compared with `81.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone Ebitda during the quarter under review grew 8% to Rs 287.70 crore, against Rs 265.80 crore during the quarter a year ago.

Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals group, said, “The last quarter of FY20 saw the world facing the unprecedented threat of the novel coronavirus. We are happy that we have been able to be of service in these times of crisis, by screening, testing and treating Covid-19. Our expertise and experience in treating all kinds of ailments over the last 36 years has held us in good stead, enabling us to create a strong flank in the management and treatment of Covid-19. Nevertheless, in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis, we have not forgotten the tsunami of NCDs (non-communicable diseases) that still ails our population.”

As on March 31, 2020, Apollo Hospitals had 7,491 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds), of which 14 were new with 2,002 operating beds. The company said the new hospitals were demonstrating good traction with a utilisation of over 62% and should continue to witness double-digit growth in volumes, and improvement in utilisation and profitability, going forward.

In Q4FY20, we added 86 stores and closed 20 stores for a net addition of 66 stores.

The total store network as of March 31, 2020, stands at 3,766 operational stores.

Revenues grew 33% to Rs 1,358.50 crore in Q4FY20, against Rs 1,018.40 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda grew 52% from Rs 55.70 crore in Q4FY19 to Rs 84.70 crore in Q4FY20. The Ebitda margin was at 6.2% in Q4FY20 as compared to 5.5% in Q4FY19.

Private label sales stood at 8.4%. Revenue per store grew 21% with Ebitda margins remaining strong at 6.2%.