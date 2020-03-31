Apollo Hospitals partners with hotel chains for Project Stay I

This model is scalable, replicable and uses technology of telemedicine effectively. (File image)

Apollo Hospitals has teamed up with Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Oyo Rooms, Lemon Tree, Ginger hotels and Zomato to launch an initiative on isolation care called Project Stay I (stay isolated). Project Stay I helps create isolation rooms in hotels with light medical supervision for quarantine and create a barrier before people come into the hospitals.

The objective is to create isolation and quarantine facilities away from hospitals in cities across the country and reduce the burden on those providing acute care. This model is scalable, replicable and uses technology of telemedicine effectively. These isolation rooms will be rolled out in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Delhi with approximately 500 units, and will add up 50 rooms every three days, to reach an eventual target of 5,000 across the country. The ramp up in the number of rooms will be calibrated according to the need. The spread of services to cities will be based on government requests, support of local healthcare providers and support for CSR activities.

“There will also be a rise in the number of individuals requiring to be quarantined due to contact with Covid-19 patients. This will put a huge load on the government facilities for quarantine. This is the time for the private sector to step up to the challenge to aid, augment, and support our government,” Dr Sangita Reddy, joint MD, Apollo Hospitals Group said.

Project Stay I will reduce the load on the healthcare system by creating clean, comfortable isolation and quarantine facilities for individuals who have no need for active medical intervention. The model has a combination of self-paying and CSR-funded customers.

“We’ve seen with other countries that people needing intensive medical care can very quickly outrun the available facilities. This partnership is a step towards addressing that challenge and the model provides an excellent way to respond quickly to people in need and curtail further spread of the disease,” Kaushik Shaparia, chief country officer, Deutsche Bank India, said.