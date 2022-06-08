APM Terminals Pipavav commissions 1,000 kWp rooftop solar power plant

APM Terminals Pipavav on Wednesday announced the commissioning of a 1,000 kWp DC capacity rooftop solar power plant at the port for self-consumption under ‘Gujarat Green Gateway’ project.

The solar power plant will help the facility reduce overall energy consumption from grid supply. Besides, it will help in replacing approximately 10 per cent of the port’s total energy consumption as well as result in reducing carbon footprints to the tune of 1,100 tonnes per year, the private port operator said in a statement.

Energy optimisation and using renewable energy for port operation are critical components of reducing the overall carbon emissions at the port. Globally, APM Terminals is moving towards zero carbon logistics. APM Terminals Pipavav is contributing its bit to conserve environment and fulfil the group’s commitment to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2040, said Jakob Friis Sorensen, MD of APM Terminals Pipavav.

It has taken a leap towards sustainability with initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges of conserving the environment and utilising resources in optimum way through the philosophy of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’, the port operator said.

These sustainability initiatives under the project ‘Gujarat Green Gateway’ are undertaken to reduce the carbon footprint, while improving the livelihood of employees, workers and the surrounding community at the port, it added.