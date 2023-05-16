scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Apax invests $450 mn in IBS Software

Mathews said: “This investment is an endorsement of our strategy… we have a shared vision with Apax for the future of the business.”

Written by FE Bureau
IBS Software
Following the transaction, Apax will partner closely with IBS Software’s Founder and Executive Chairman, V K Mathews. (Representational Image)

Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP  announced adefinitive agreement to invest $450 million to acquire a significant minority stake in IBS Software, provider of modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to the global travel and logistics industry, from Blackstone. Following the transaction, Apax will partner closely with IBS Software’s Founder and Executive Chairman, V K Mathews, who will remain the majority shareholder.

Mathews said: “This investment is an endorsement of our strategy… we have a shared vision with Apax for the future of the business.”

Anand Krishnan, CEO, IBS Software, added: “As the travel industry rapidly embraces digitalisation, we have a vital role to play in helping our customers accelerate revenues, drive efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences. Apax has deep experience in partnering with leading SaaS providers and will be a strategic partner for IBS Software as we embark on a new phase of growth. We thank Blackstone for helping us create real value and a true partnership.” 

Also Read
More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-05-2023 at 02:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market