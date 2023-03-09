AP Moller-Maersk integrates Africa, West and Central Asia into Indian subcontinent region

Logistics and shipping services company, AP Moller-Maersk (Maersk), has announced the integration of West & Central Asia and Africa regions to form the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region.

Maersk has integrated two emerging markets — West & Central Asia and Africa — to form a new combined IMEA region with India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, amongst others part of IMEA.

Customer-centricity, cost-competitiveness, reliability, and resilience in supply chains form the backbone of the strategic integration of these markets.

Richard Morgan, who has been appointed as the regional managing director for the IMEA region said market conditions were constantly changing, especially in the post-pandemic era, where the demand was softening, customer behaviour evolving and there was an ever-increasing need to provide competitive, reliable and resilient logistics.

“It is imperative for us to evolve and organise ourselves in the same way that most of our customers are organised geographically,” he said.

The company said the IMEA region had a geographically strategic location, with the natural advantage of creating hubs for both ocean and air transport that will connect the manufacturing and consumer markets across the globe.