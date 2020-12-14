  • MORE MARKET STATS

Aon acquires 49 pc stake in Anviti Insurance Brokers

By: |
December 14, 2020 2:33 PM

The investment will enable Anviti to further strengthen its operations in the country and continue to provide world-class service to their growing clientele with the support of global resources from Aon, a release said.

The company, however, did not disclose the deal size. (Image: Facebook)

Institutional investor Catamaran Ventures promoted Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Ltd on Monday said global insurance firm Aon has acquired 49 per cent stake in it.

The company, however, did not disclose the deal size.

Aon provides a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions.

The team at Anviti will continue to lead its operations in the country while accessing Aon’s state-of-the-art technology and operations infrastructure, it added.

“I am excited to transition Anviti into the Aon world as we continue to help Indian businesses prepare for the new better. We have strong capabilities in India and have established trusted advisory relationships since we started operations in 2017.

“I look forward to building upon this platform and accelerating results for our clients, colleagues and communities,” Anviti’s chief executive officer Jonathan Pipe said in a release.

Pipe will continue to lead the team, the release said.

“We are excited about the innovation that Aon can bring to our clients in India, create exciting new opportunities for our colleagues and realise the full potential of our firm in a dynamic market,” Aon’s CEO (Asia Pacific) Sandeep Malik said.

Anviti Insurance Brokers is a composite insurance broker, which provides insurance and reinsurance broking services to corporate clients in India. It has over 230 colleagues across eight locations – Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR (Gurugram) Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Kolkata, and Chennai.

