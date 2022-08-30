AO Smith’s MD Parag Kulkarni promoted as senior vice president of international business

US based water technology company AO Smith has elevated Parag Kulkarni, Managing Director, AO Smith India Water Products to a broader international leadership role as Senior Vice President of its international business. The change in leadership will be effective from September 1, 2022, said the company in a statement. In his new role, Parag Kulkarni will lead the international business units in Europe, Turkey, and Vietnam, while continuing to serve in his role as President of the India business. He had joined AO Smith in 2015 after being associated with other manufacturing companies in several leadership roles.

Kevin Wheeler, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, AO Smith Corporation, said, “Parag has been critical to the success of establishing the AO Smith brand in India as an industry leader in the consumer durable space and helped us launch our water purifier business in India. He has played a key role in establishing the company’s position as a premium, innovative brand for water heaters and water purifiers and will bring extensive global experience to this new, expanded role.”

Parag Kulkarni said, “My focus in this new role will be to continue to innovate by bringing high quality water technology solutions to our customers and growing the business in these international markets with support from our locally focused business teams.”

Also Read: Co-working expansion: With Byju’s, Zomato, HDFC Bank, other clients, Incuspaze to add this much more capacity

AO Smith is a listed company and has been grappling with high raw material costs and supply-chain constraints, per a media report. Due to these forces, in the first half of 2022, the company’s cost of sales increased 24.4 per cent year over year, according to a Business Insider report.

Consumer durable industry is anticipating a sales growth by around 30-40 per cent during the festive season starting this month to November. Brands in the segment are prepping for a surge in demand for premium and smart products with increased inventory, logistics, etc. Consumer electronics and consumer durable companies are even launching a range of products and floating discounts and offers in order to attract more consumers during the festive season.