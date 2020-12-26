ANZ India Business Chamber signs MoU with SpringUp Capital to help start-ups

Apart from tech start-ups, the chamber is also promoting other initiatives like Ayurvedic start-ups. (Representative image)

ANZ India Business Chamber (ANZIBC), a non-profit organisation working closely with the business community, government and other trade promotion councils at the international level and primarily focusing on the promotion of Indo-Australian trade, has signed an MoU with Pune-based SpringUp Capital to facilitate investments and business for their members to grow in the international market.

The chamber, headquartered in Chennai, is also working with a number of Australian brands to expand in the Indian market, particularly in the fields of education, franchising, health supplements, cleaning products and renewal energy. Apart from tech start-ups, the chamber is also promoting other initiatives like Ayurvedic start-ups.

P Santhosh, MD & CEO of ANZIBC, said, “Moving from start-up to scalable is a difficult task for many entrepreneurs and the Covid-19 situation has also put a halt to many investment proposals. With this MoU, the chamber will be able to help some of the start-ups and other companies achieve their goals to a certain extent, at a time when start-ups have emerged as the key drivers for economic development, innovative business, employment and social well-being. This will also be an opportunity for the growing number of women entrepreneurs and those with entrepreneurial ambitions.”

SpringUp Capital is a global start-up accelerator and venture fund with a vision to mentor and scale up global start-ups across business segments and geographies.

“This strategic partnership with ANZIBC is a next step towards building a global ecosystem, and we will work collaboratively to develop a robust start-up community of investors, mentors and entrepreneurs across India, Australia and New Zealand and provide a global scale-up platform to start-ups through our matured accelerator programme from this region,” said Santosh Kotnis, managing partner & CEO of SpringUp Capital.