  • MORE MARKET STATS

Anupam Rasayan bags orders worth Rs 540 cr for supply of speciality chemicals

By: |
May 19, 2021 10:59 AM

"Anupam Rasayan has received and signed contracts amounting to Rs 540 crore from two renowned multinational companies dealing in the fields of life sciences chemicals," Anupam Rasayan said in a regulatory filing.

Anupam RasayanThe tenure of the contract is for five years where life sciences related specialty chemicals will be provided to them by the company, the company added. (Photo source: anupamrasayan.com)

Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 540 crore from two multinational companies for supplying speciality chemicals.

“Anupam Rasayan has received and signed contracts amounting to Rs 540 crore from two renowned multinational companies dealing in the fields of life sciences chemicals,” Anupam Rasayan said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The tenure of the contract is for five years where life sciences related specialty chemicals will be provided to them by the company, the company added.

Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan said these new orders will bolster its growth prospects and allow it to diversify its product offering.

“Additionally, we will produce the materials needed for these two contracts in our current multipurpose facilities, which will aid in the ramp-up of newly constructed capacity. The recently completed capex is a significant step forward in our goal to further strengthen our global footprint,” Desai added.

Anupam Rasayan said it is currently manufacturing products for over 53 domestic and international customers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Anupam Rasayan bags orders worth Rs 540 cr for supply of speciality chemicals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maruti Suzuki sets up multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Gujarat
2GNFC Q4 PAT rises 29%; recommends dividend of Rs 8 per share
3Covid-led operational curbs in India impacted business: Walmart