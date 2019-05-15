Antitrust case: Indian pharma firms to defend price fixing charges in US lawsuit

In response to the allegations made in the antitrust lawsuit filed by over 40 US states against 21 pharma manufacturers, domestic generic companies have decided to vigorously defend the allegations as the lawsuit is without merit and said it will not have any immediate material impact on the companies\u2019 operations. The antitrust case was first filed in December 2016 by the Attorney General of the State of Connecticut along with the Attorneys\u2019 General of various other US states filing a lawsuit in the Federal Court alleging that seven Indian generic companies in the US, along few other companies, had violated antitrust laws by fixing prices and allocating customers (the \u201cFirst State AG Action\u201d). On June 18, 2018, an amended complaint was filed in the First State AG Action. The lawsuit is about collusion in inflating prices of widely-prescribed generic medicines and names 21 generic drug manufacturers as conspirators in the price-fixing scheme. They include Teva, Sandoz, Mylan, Pfizer, Actavis, Amneal, Apotex, Aurobindo, Breckenridge, Dr Reddy\u2019s Laboratories, Glenmark, Greenstone, Lannett, Lupin, Par, Rising, Taro Israel, Taro USA, Upsher-Smith, Wockhardt USA and Zydus. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Aurobindo Pharma said, \u201cOn May 10, 2019, the Attorney General of the State of Connecticut and additional Attorneys\u2019 General of various US states filed a second lawsuit in the Federal Court similarly alleging that Aurobindo and other companies in the US generic drug industry had violated antitrust laws by fixing prices and allocating customers (the \u201cSecond State AG Action\u201d). \u201cThe Second State AG Action includes additional parties and additional products which were not referenced in the First State AG Action,\u201d the filing said. Aurobindo Pharma said it is currently reviewing the second lawsuit and said \u201cwe expect that we will be filing papers with the Federal Court in due course denying each of the relevant accusations\u201d. \u201cAurobindo does not, at this time, anticipate that these matters will have a material impact on the company\u2019s operations or business results,\u201d it added. Similarly, Dr Reddy\u2019s Laboratories, in its response said its US subsidiary is specifically named as a defendant with respect to five generic drugs which include Ciprofloxacin HCL tablets, Glimepiride tablets, Oxaprozin tablets, Paricalcitol and Tizanidine, for an alleged \u201coverarching conspiracy\u201d. \u201cAll cases related to Attorney Generals\u2019 lawsuits and certain private plaintiffs class action suits, including the above, would be consolidated in the multi district litigation (MDL). We intend to vigorously defend against these allegations and are in the process of filing our response with the District Court of Connecticut,\u201d Dr Reddy\u2019s said. The company further said, \u201cCurrently, we do not foresee any material impact to our operations and consolidated results with respect to this matter.\u201d