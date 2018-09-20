Anshuman Magazine to take additional charge of Middle East, African regions at CBRE

He is the perfect leader to help us build our capabilities and market share in a new division that will encompass 22 countries across India, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman of CBRE – India and Southeast Asia, has been given additional responsibilities of Middle East and Africa regions, the global property consultant said Thursday. CBRE announced that “Anshuman Magazine, Chairman, India and Southeast Asia, will assume responsibility for two additional geographies – the Middle East and Africa, effective on January 1, 2019.

” Magazine’s elevation and increased responsibilities are part of the company’s previously announced global reorganisation plan. Martin Samworth, Group President and CEO, EMEA said, “Anshuman has orchestrated the strong growth of CBRE’s business across India and Southeast Asia. He is the perfect leader to help us build our capabilities and market share in a new division that will encompass 22 countries across India, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.” On his increased responsibilities, Magazine said this would give him the opportunity of working across various markets.

“We have an exceptional team of professionals, a well-established footprint and a strong proposition to help our clients achieve outstanding outcomes for their businesses,” said Magazine. With close to 25 years at CBRE, Magazine has grown the India business from a handful of employees to over 8,000 today, offering a full range real estate solutions. This includes strategic consulting, advisory and transaction services, retail, valuations/appraisals, industrial and logistics, capital markets, asset services and project management. Magazine is a member of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He has been designated as the Chairman of the South Asia Board for Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyor (RICS). CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2017 revenue). The company has more than 80,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through approximately 450 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE was the first international property consultancy to set up an office in India in 1994. Since then, the operations have grown to include more than 8,000 professionals across 10 offices with a presence in over 80 cities in India.