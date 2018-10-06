Another top-level exec quits GoAir

Other exits at the airline include that of VP assets, contracts and procurement, an expat, Bruno Mundaca and also VP sales and VP customer services. (Reuters)

Recently appointed chief operating officer (COO) at GoAir, Jyri Strandman, has quit the airline, adding to the spate of resignations at the Wadia Group promoted budget carrier. Strandman’s exit will be the seventh exit of senior level executives in the last three months.

According to sources, Strandman did not service his full notice period and Friday was to be his last day at the carrier. In February this year, the no-frills airline announced appointment of US national Strandman as its COO. A seasoned aviation professional, Strandman worked at various budget and ultra budget airlines like Virgin America and Spirit Airlines.

A GoAir Spokesperson declined to comment on the story.

In a recent spate of resignations the other two top executives who quit GoAir include Saurabh Grover, GoAir’s VP marketing and its finance head Silveria Dsousa. Before these exits, GoAir’s chief financial officer Krishnan Balakrishnan had moved out in March this year.

Other exits at the airline include that of VP assets, contracts and procurement, an expat, Bruno Mundaca and also VP sales and VP customer services.