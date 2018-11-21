Another milestone for PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative: Corozo buttons from Ecuador now being manufactured in the country, says Envoy

Indian companies are importing Corozo blanks and transforming them into buttons.

Many designers and fashion houses are turning towards environment friendly products and fabrics to create new designs in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint. Talking to FE, Hector Cueva Jacome, Ambassador of Ecuador to India said that “Various brands in India and worldwide have started this trip by incorporating natural resources-friendly methods and materials with low ecological impact to reduce the carbon footprint and are respecting the economic and job conditions of the workers who participate in the entire chain – from the raw material collection up to the sales point.”

“The most important change in this process has been reducing the use of plastic elements because of the serious consequences to the environment, e.g., plastic buttons that pollute our planet,” he said.

Next week in New Delhi the Embassy of Ecuador will celebrate Corozo—a 100% biodegradable vegetable ivory that is harvested sustainably in Ecuador.

Adding, “By designing collections with Corozo buttons and using garments with this accessory, we are contributing to preserve the Amazon rainforest – the lungs of the world.”

Instead, the use of materials that assure the product’s sustainability and social responsibility, such as the Tagua – Corozo or Ivory Nut, from the Ecuadorian tropical rainforest, are now getting more popular.

Indian companies are importing Corozo blanks and transforming them into buttons. These companies are the solo nominees of many clothing brands around the world. The button industry in India creates jobs.

According to the envoy, “The import of Corozo blanks (intermediate good) and production of buttons in India is aligned with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Through the production of Corozo buttons India contributes to the protection of the environment.”

The Amazon tropical rainforest, the world’s largest, acknowledged as the Lungs of the Planet, has an area of six million square kilometers distributed in eight countries: Ecuador, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and Venezuela.

Explaining the whole process, Cristina Chiriboga, Trade Officer at PROECUADOR, India said “The Corozo tale starts from turning the nut into a blank and, later, to design it and manufacture it as a button. It’s a natural wood grain, an extension of the landscape that shelters it, will always make it stand out from the other materials. Button manufacturers and craftspeople have found in the ivory nut and its ductility, long lasting nature, and lustre the ideal natural material for their creative purposes.”

In spite of its huge importance, Latin American tropical rainforests are being destroyed at a considerable pace and in many regions the destruction rate has increased in the last years due to an array of causes that show that the economic and social expansion has not integrated the complexity of the rainforest’s ecosystems that would prevent destroying them and their plentiful and valuable resources have not been duly used. Less trees means less oxygen and water; it means losing the quality of life on the entire planet Earth.

“Tagua collection means jobs and food for the families who live in the tropical rainforest. If they live from the forest’s fruits, they become the true guardians of the rainforest’s magical and deep biodiversity,” the envoy added. Today, Ecuador is the only tagua blank exporting country in the world.

Using Tagua buttons, thus, is assuring jobs for thousands of crafts people in Ecuador. Most importantly, this means supporting the tagua collectors and protecting the tropical rainforest’s ecosystem by saving trees, oxygen, and water for the entire planet Earth, and preventing global warming.