  3. Another IndiGo neo aircraft powered by Pratt and Whitney engine grounded

IndiGo has grounded another Airbus A320 neo aircraft due to Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engine problem, sources said Tuesday. The aircraft was grounded on Monday afternoon after it operated from Nagpur to New Delhi.

Published: September 11, 2018 7:37 PM
The sources said oil chips were detected in the engine, a problem responsible for grounding other IndiGo neo aircraft earlier as well. Confirming the snag, the airline in a statement said “post-normal completion of a flight, an IndiGo aircraft was proactively grounded for a routine engine replacement yesterday.

There was no impact on our flight operations”. IndiGo and GoAir, both budget carriers, have been grappling with P&W engine problems for several months. There are 60 A320 neos with P&W engines – 41 with IndiGo and 19 with GoAir.

With the incidents of grounding happening with an alarming regularity, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu last month sought a detailed report from avaition regulator DGCA on the issue. Earlier in August, IndiGo grounded a brand new Airbus A320 neo plane, which had flown less then 50 hours after it was delivered to the airline on July 31 this year. On September 1, a Pune-bound Airbus A320 neo plane of GoAir from Bengaluru had to return after the engine reportedly failed midair.

