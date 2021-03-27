Anish Shah to take over as MD, CEO of M&M on April 2

Shah joined M&M in 2015 as the group president for strategy and led strategy development; built capabilities such as digitisation and data sciences; enabled synergies across group companies and managed the risk and performance review organisations.

Anish Shah, the deputy managing director and group chief financial officer of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), will take over as managing director and chief executive officer on April 2. He succeeds incumbent MD and CEO Pawan Goenka, who retires on April 2, the company said in a statement. This follows the company’s top management succession announcement on December 20, 2019.

Shah joined M&M in 2015 as the group president for strategy and led strategy development; built capabilities such as digitisation and data sciences; enabled synergies across group companies and managed the risk and performance review organisations. Prior to joining Mahindra, Shah was president and CEO of GE Capital India, where he led the transformation of the business, including a turnaround of its SBI Card joint venture. Prior to that, he led Bank of America’s US Debit Products business. He started his career with Citibank in Mumbai before moving to Boston with Bain & Company as a strategy consultant.

Shah has a PhD from Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business, a master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon and a postgraduate diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, said, “On behalf of the board, I salute the work accomplished by Pawan throughout his twenty-seven-year career in the company, which has resulted in its strong growth. My gratitude to him for making the transition as smooth and seamless as possible throughout the last year.”

On the appointment of Shah, Mahindra said, “Anish is the right leader for the Mahindra Group. As the MD and CEO, he will have complete oversight of all Mahindra Group businesses including our global operations, the transformation agenda and, synergising and driving several strategic programmes. Anish embodies the spirit of Rise and brings an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure and a unique ability to forge long-standing relationships with our customers, partners and our employees. I believe that there is no better person to lead Mahindra into the future.”

Shah said, “I am humbled and deeply honoured to lead the Mahindra Group, an extraordinary organisation whose real wealth lies in its people who embody its core values and live its purpose every day. I look forward to working closely with Anand and all my colleagues to write a new chapter of growth and to drive positive change in the lives of our stakeholders to enable them to Rise.”

The company statement added that Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, M&M, will take full charge of the automobile and farm equipment sectors, which was being overseen by Goenka as the MD and CEO. He will report to Shah.