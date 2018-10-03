Animation International India gets licensing, merchandising rights of Charlie Chaplin

Animation International India, part of the four-decade-old Animation International Limited (Hong Kong), has been instrumental in launching the licensing programmes for Marvel, Hello Kitty and many iconic brands in India over the last 14 years. (Reuters)

Animation International India has got the licensing and merchandising rights of comic legend Charlie Chaplin. This will help his fans to get their hands on a wide range of products based on him.

“Chaplin is a dream come true for our team. We have all grown up seeing him, loving him and wanting a piece of him. Now that chance has come for us to not just create some innovative merchandise around Chaplin, but also to share it with his fans,” Nitin Kalra, Director, Animation International India, said in a statement.

