Anil Kumar Chaudhary takes charge as SAIL chairman (Image: SAIL Website)

Anil Kumar Chaudhary Saturday took charge as chairman of state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), an official statement said. Prior to this, he was director (finance) of SAIL since 2011.

SAIL is the largest steel-making company in India and one of the seven Maharatnas of the country’s Central Public Sector Enterprises. “A graduate from the University of Delhi, Chaudhary joined SAIL in 1984 as junior manager (F&A).

“Working his way, he rose to the rank of executive director (finance & accounts) at Bokaro Steel Plant in 2010. In 2011, he became the director (finance) of the company,” said an official statement.

An associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Chaudhary is an alumni of the Faculty of Law Studies (FLS), from where he completed his bachelor’s degree in law.