Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications lays out debt resolution plan

By: | Published: February 3, 2019 6:59 PM

The company said its new proposal resembles a previous plan, which was hampered however by a lack of regulatory approvals and legal battles.

It expressed confidence on Sunday that its “substantial unsustainable debt and liabilities” would be extinguished under the NCLT process and it would be able to overcome challenges raised by minority lenders.

Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) will propose a plan to sell its telecom infrastructure assets, airwaves and real estate to resolve its debt, the firm said on Sunday. RCom, controlled by businessman Anil Ambani, last week said it will seek fast-track resolution through India’s National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). RCom’s net debt stood at around $7 billion as of March 2017 when it last made the number public.

The company said its new proposal resembles a previous plan, which was hampered however by a lack of regulatory approvals and legal battles. It expressed confidence on Sunday that its “substantial unsustainable debt and liabilities” would be extinguished under the NCLT process and it would be able to overcome challenges raised by minority lenders.

RCom has reported a string of losses during a price war triggered by the market entry of Reliance Industries’ telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, owned by Mukesh Ambani – Asia’s richest person and Anil Ambani’s older brother.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications lays out debt resolution plan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition