Reliance ADAG AGMs live updates: Anil Ambani addresses RCom meet, says Reliance Realty only growth engine

Anil Ambani is addressing six shareholder meeting today. As many as six companies of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) are holding their annual general meetings (AGMs) today. The AGMs of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group are being held in Mumbai.
Addressing the AGM of Reliance Communications, ADAG Group chairman Anil Ambani said Reliance Realty is the only future growth engine for the company. RCom’s AGM will be followed by the AGMs of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power and Reliance Capital. Anil Ambani is the chairperson for all the four companies.
Next in the block are Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Nippon Asset Life Management. Anil Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani serves as a director on the boards of these two companies. Notably, these will be the first AGMs of both the companies after being listed last fiscal.
Anil Ambani on Tuesday said that India's mobile industry has creatively destroyed to an oligopoly and is slowly moving towards, oligopoly or even monopoly. Speaking at the Mumbai shareholder meeting, Ambani said the telecom industry had nearly 10-12 operators a few years. However, now the industry has only 3 players left -- Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio.
He added that private telecom players account for nearly 95% of the telecom sector's revenue, noting that governemnt revenue from the sector has come down by almost 25-30%.
Talking about RCom's exit from the telecom sector, Anil Ambani said the new Reliance Communications will comprise of businesses in India & globally. Addressing shareholders in the company's 14th Annual General Meeting, Ambani said the new RCom will have over 60% of its business from outside India.
The company had exited the mobile business in 2018 in order to prevent further destruction of shareholder value, he added.
Addressing RCom's annual general meeting on Tuesday, Chairman Anil Ambani said the company is unlikely to have any telecom exposure in the long run. He said the company will completely exit telecom business and will monetise enterprise business at a later stage.