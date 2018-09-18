Reliance ADAG AGMs live updates: Anil Ambani addresses RCom meet, says Reliance Realty only growth engine

Reliance Group’s AGM live updates: Anil Ambani says Reliance Realty only future growth engine.

Anil Ambani is addressing six shareholder meeting today. As many as six companies of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) are holding their annual general meetings (AGMs) today. The AGMs of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group are being held in Mumbai.

Addressing the AGM of Reliance Communications, ADAG Group chairman Anil Ambani said Reliance Realty is the only future growth engine for the company. RCom’s AGM will be followed by the AGMs of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power and Reliance Capital. Anil Ambani is the chairperson for all the four companies.

Next in the block are Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Nippon Asset Life Management. Anil Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani serves as a director on the boards of these two companies. Notably, these will be the first AGMs of both the companies after being listed last fiscal.