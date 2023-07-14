Angel One appoints Deepak Chandani as chief data officer to lead strategic data led initiatives

Fintech brand, Angel One announced the appointment of Deepak Chandani as Chief Data Officer to enhance its strategic data led initiatives. “The appointment is a significant advancement in the Fintech company’s strategic plan to positively impact a billion lives through the utilization of data and technology,” it said in a regulatory filing. With this appointment, the company is better positioned to harness the benefits of a large data lake, through artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, it added.

In his role as the CDO, Deepak Chandani will be responsible for overseeing the data and analytics strategy at Angel One. He has 25+ years of experience having worked with renowned companies in India and the USA, such as Infosys, Apple Inc, AppDirect, Global Logic, Teradata, UBS, and British Petroleum, where he managed sites and led high-performance product and engineering teams.

“Given Deepak’s impressive record, we believe his extensive knowledge and deep understanding of data and technology will facilitate Angel One’s future growth. We are confident he will guide us to make informed decisions, identify new opportunities and deliver unparalleled value to our customers,” said Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Angel One.

Meanwhile in another filing, the company announced the appointment of NI Arunkurnar as an additional non-executive independent director on the Board of the company with immediate effect, i.e., effective July 13, 2023 for a period of five years.