Andhra Pradesh invites industrialists to join state’s growth story

The Andhra Pradesh government is pulling out all stops to invite industry leaders ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held on March 3 and 4. A delegation led by state finance and planning minister Buggana Rajendranath met over 200 top Industrialists in Mumbai as part of the outreach move.

After a curtain raiser event in Delhi which was led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state government has conducted road shows in Bangalore and Chennai as well to apprise investors of the growth opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The delegation met Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group, Nadir Godrej, managing director, Godrej Industries, Ashok P Hinduja, chairman, Hinduja Group and invited them to the summit.

Rajendranath emphasised that Andhra Pradesh was one of the three states that secured the bulk drug park which is up for commissioning in Kakinada and this eco system would be a perfect place for the Piramal group for its green field projects in Andhra Pradesh.

While talking to Nadir Godrej, the minister highlighted the strength of Andhra Pradesh in agriculture and the special focus of the government on this sector. He also spoke about the 10,641 RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) Farmer Assurance Centers that were set up in the state, which not only equip the farmers with the recent technology and innovation to help them increase their yield but also as centers to supply seed, fertilisers & seeding to agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture.

He also spoke about the opportunities for Godrej Industries to further expand their chemicals business in the 680 sq.km of the largest PCPIR region in the state.

The minister lauded the 1,040 MW coal-based merchant power plant setup at Vizag and also spoke about the state’s vision towards decarbonised economy and encouraged industry to further consider expansion opportunities in the areas of renewables and clean mobility.



The global investors summit takes prominence as the state is gearing up to position itself as the most favourable destination among both international and domestic business communities.

Rajendranath explained how the state has been consistently ranked No.1 for the past three years in terms of ease of doing business based on perception survey and also taked about the conducive business environment the state has for industries.