Andhra Pradesh government, consortium ink pact for Amaravati start-up area

Urban development providers Ascendas-Singbridge Andhra Investment and Sembcorp Development India have collaborated with the Andhra Pradesh government to jointly master-develop Amaravati capital city start-up area through with Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC), an agency of the state government.

The development will take place through their wholly owned JV company, Singapore Amaravati Investment (SAIH). The capital city is planned to come up in 217 sq km while the seed capital with core buildings is proposed in 6.84 sq km as per the master plan designed by Singapore.