Andhra govt, Adani Group sign MoU for data centre parks

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 4:34 AM

In a bid to boost technology infrastructure and spread the concept of green data centres, the Andhra Pradesh government (GoAP) signed an MoU with the Adani Group to build Data Centre Parks up to 5 GW capacities in and around Visakhapatnam over the next 20 years.

Andhra govt, Adani Group, data centre parks, AP government IT policyThe GoAP along with Adani Group will develop the hyper-scale data center market in the state, positioning Andhra as the east coast data centre hub for India and the Southeast Asia, a statement from the government said.

The GoAP along with Adani Group will develop the hyper-scale data center market in the state, positioning Andhra as the east coast data centre hub for India and the Southeast Asia, a statement from the government said. It will also be integrated with a cable landing station that will take advantage of the state’s long coastline to help provide the needed global connectivity and redundancy that the country needs to manage its exponential growth of data.

In line with the AP government’s IT policy and focus on promoting data centres, cloud infrastructure, and allied technology industries as well as renewable energy, the Adani Group will support the development of the digital and energy infrastructure in the state by investing over Rs 70, 000 crore, over a period of 20 years, which in turn is expected to create in excess of 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

