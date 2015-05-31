And the ‘stinkiest’ people in Europe are French

A new study has officially proved that French are smelly and Dutch, Germans and Scandinavians are the cleanest ones.

According to the study, 43 percent of Frenchmen and women do not shower daily, the Daily Star reported.

A quarter admit to showering once every 48 hours while 11 percent do it every three days and 8 percent of French confessed that they only shower once every four days.

Virginia Mallet, head of hygiene company Initial France, said that in France, they have a hard time admitting that poor hygiene was a factor linked to illness.

Newspaper Le Figaro also found that French people on average buy 600g of soap a year but the Germans buy more than double that amount, 1.3kg a year, while Brits buy 1.4kg.