Anarock seals major deal for 20-acre land in Kolkata

ANAROCK Property Consultants’ land division has announced the culmination of yet another significant land deal for 20 acres at Kolkata’s 262-acre Batanagar township in the Maheshtala area.

The joint venture between development management partner Ambuja Neotia Group and Hiland Group includes 10 acres of land along the golf course, and another 10 acres at the Calcultta Riverfront. Bata India is the landlord in both instances, Anarock said in a release on Wednesday.

Along the golf course, the two groups will develop 12 residential towers, comprising of approximately 2000 units in two and three BHK configurations. The Riverfront project is currently being planned and further project specifications will be announced soon, it added.

Soumendu Chatterjee, director & City Head – Kolkata, ANAROCK Property Consultants, said, “Coming close on the heels of another major land transaction in Kolkata by Anarock, this deal stands further testimony to Kolkata’s rebooted real estate potential. Maheshtala is an ideal location for affordable residential developments by two reputed developers.”

Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, said, “This association will give us an excellent opportunity to do another sizeable project in the fast-growing affordable housing segment”.

“We are extremely excited to be collaborating with the Ambuja Neotia Group. Their bespoke development style will take Calcutta Riverside to a whole new level. With the Majherhat Bridge now operational, we are now in the heart of South Kolkata,” said Sumit Dabriwala, managing director, Hiland Group.