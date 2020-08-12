Anarock partners with UAE’s Vindico to provide design, leasing services for malls, retail stores

Founded in April 2007, Anarock is a real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. Its revenue increased 36 per cent to Rs 256 crore during the last fiscal year.

Homegrown property consultant Anarock on Wednesday said it has partnered with UAE’s Vindico to help mall owners as well as retailers in designing and leasing of retail spaces in a better way to ensure success in post-COVID era. Vindico is a global leader in retail design and delivery, having opened over 10,000 shops and restaurants across four continents.

“The Anarock-Vindico partnership will deliver scientific, success-oriented design solutions coupled with proven leasing and tenant representation services,” said Anuj Kejriwal, MD & CEO – Anarock Retail.

Mall developers and retailers will benefit from cutting-edge architecture and store design that specifically address the new normal in post-COVID-19 retail market, he said. Richard Kim, CEO & MD Vindico said this collaboration is most aptly timed for India’s organized retail industry.

“On the canvas of a uniquely rebooted post-COVID-19 landscape, we will design for success while meeting both mall owners’ requirements and tenants’ expectations,” he said. The combined services will include brands and location evaluation, cost estimation and architectural design reviews.

“Vindico has provided retail design and delivery solutions to major retail players in Europe, the Middle East and North America. Expansion in India is a logical next step for Vindico. We look forward to deploying our combined capabilities across India, which is one of the most exciting retail markets in the world,” Kim said.

Founded in April 2007, Anarock is a real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. Its revenue increased 36 per cent to Rs 256 crore during the last fiscal year.

Anarock provides consultancy services in residential, commercial, warehousing, hospitality, investment banking, land services, research, strategic advisory and valuations.