Anarock partners US-based Binswanger for consultancy services in industrial, logistics spaces

Real estate consultant Anarock on Tuesday said it has partnered with US-based Binswanger to offer advisory, brokerage and transaction services in industrial and logistics parks segment.

The two partners Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services and Anarock will offer these services on industrial real estate opportunities between India, the US and other global markets, Anarock said in a statement.

“Manufacturing is the strongest common denominator among developed and developing nations, irrespective of other economic indicators. Many of our US-based clients doing international business are eager to expand or explore opportunities in India,” said Jeff Binswanger, Managing Partner, Binswanger.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said the government’s thrust on self-dependence and local manufacturing has led to increased activity amongst international industrial units such as electronics, solar and chemicals to ramp up capacities in India.

Further, there is a growing trend amongst high export industries such as Indian pharma to look at expansion to the US and other countries, he added. “Binswanger has extensive experience over the past 90 years in industrial real estate having worked with over half of the Fortune 500 companies. Coupled with our industry-defining relationships and reach in India, this is a winning combination,” Puri said.

The two partners aim to offer innovative solutions, property purchase and leasing strategies, development consultancy and investment advice for industrial and logistics, thereby enabling cross-border synergies between Indian and US-based Industrial corporations, the company said.

Anarock and Binswanger would also tap into growing data center market in India. Home-grown Anarock is a real estate services company with 14 offices across India and the Middle East and over 1,800 professionals. It clocked 36 per cent growth in its revenue at Rs 256 crore during the last fiscal year.