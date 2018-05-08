ANAROCK merges ANB Capital with itself to start capital market service

ANAROCK merges ANB Capital (Image: realty.economictimes.indiatimes.com)

Property consultant ANAROCK today announced a merger of ANB Capital with itself to start a real estate investment banking advisory service. ANAROCK Group will create a separate vertical ANAROCK Capital, which Shobhit Agarwal will head as MD and CEO. Agarwal was MD and CEO of ANB Capital Advisors. The addition of the capital markets vertical is part of company’s expansion plans.

ANAROCK was formed last year by Anuj Puri, former chairman and country head of JLL India. Puri quit JLL in February 2017 after serving 10 years in the company and then later acquired residential brokerage arm of JLL India. “The Indian real estate market is in its next evolutionary stage, and perfectly primed for ANAROCK Capital,” ANAROCK Chairman Anuj Puri said. The new vertical would fill the massive real estate investment banking advisory gap that exists in a market completely redefined by realty law RERA.

Among several other functions, ANAROCK Capital will advise on big-ticket funding, acquisition and consolidation mandates. “Shobhit’s vast experience and deep-rooted industry relationships will come into play with immediate effect,” Puri said. Agarwal has been a prominent deal-maker in Indian real estate capital markets for over two decades.

ANAROCK Capital would provide services in real estate investment banking, financial management of big-ticket mergers, acquisitions and restructurings. “Our capital markets team consists of well-honed industry experts who are adept at handling multimillion-dollar capital mandates,” said Agarwal, who has already traded capital in excess of USD 10 billion in his previous assignments. “There is over USD 150 billion of capital to be traded in Indian real estate over the next 5 years – and with our collective expertise, existing exposure and resources, we are perfectly poised to capture a major share of it,” he added.

With a growing team of 1,500 professionals, ANAROCK operates in key property markets like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and also has an international presence in Dubai.