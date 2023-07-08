Anant Maheshwari quits Microsoft India amidst reshuffle within company’s top executives

Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari has resigned from his position to pursue other interests outside Microsoft. His resignation comes on the backdrop of the software giant seeing reshuffle within company’s top executives.

“We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavors,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

While media reports said that Irina Ghose, the company’s chief operating officer, has been appointed as managing director of India, and Sashi Sreedharan, the MD, has been promoted to a more senior position, the company didn’t comment on the news.

This year, IT Industry body, Nasscom appointed Maheshwari as the new chairperson for 2023-24. Maheshwari joined Microsoft in 2016 and was responsible for overall India business and presence in India. He has served earlier in companies like Honeywell, and McKinsey & Company.

Microsoft, in January this year, said that about 10,000 of its employees will be impacted as part of its workforce reduction measures that the company was taking in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.