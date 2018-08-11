Anant Bajaj, Bajaj Electricals MD, dies at 41 due to cardiac arrest

​​​
By: | Updated: August 11, 2018 12:00 PM
Anant Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Electricals, passed away Friday evening due to cardiac arrest. He was 41-year-old. Media reports say that Anant Bajaj died at around 6 pm on Friday after suffering from cardiac arrest. Anant Bajaj, a Harvard Business Scholl alumnus, was the only son of  Bajaj Electricals’ chairman Shekhar Bajaj.

Anant Bajaj, who officially started his career with Bajaj Electricals in 1999, was recently promoted as the Managing Director of the company. He was promoted for the MD by company’s board of directors on June 1, 2018, following his six-year stint as the joint managing director of the company.

Following the news of his demise, people took to Twitter to express condolences.

 

