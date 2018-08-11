Anant Bajaj, Bajaj Electricals MD, dies at 41 due to cardiac arrest

Anant Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Electricals, passed away Friday evening due to cardiac arrest. He was 41-year-old. Media reports say that Anant Bajaj died at around 6 pm on Friday after suffering from cardiac arrest. Anant Bajaj, a Harvard Business Scholl alumnus, was the only son of Bajaj Electricals’ chairman Shekhar Bajaj.

Anant Bajaj, who officially started his career with Bajaj Electricals in 1999, was recently promoted as the Managing Director of the company. He was promoted for the MD by company’s board of directors on June 1, 2018, following his six-year stint as the joint managing director of the company.

Following the news of his demise, people took to Twitter to express condolences.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the untimely death of my friend & classmate Anant Bajaj. Life is so precious – let’s love one another, live each day, reach out to each other & be kind to each other https://t.co/gKAVdjDazD — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) August 11, 2018

Absolutely devastating news about the untimely demise of Shri Anant Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Electricals at 41 years. Heartfelt condolences to Shekharji, Kiranji, his wife Pooja and son Vanraj. Anant was a dreamer and futuristic. RIP dear Anant. The world will miss you. pic.twitter.com/JJgGNzWDYX — R. Ramakrishnan (@rramakrishnans) August 11, 2018

Just heard the devastating news. ANANT Bajaj, 41, Managing Director of BAJAJ Electricals passes on owing to a heart attack…RIP???? — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) August 10, 2018