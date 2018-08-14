Anand Mahindra’s Make in India thrust: As rupee plunges to 70, top industrialist calls for export boost

Anand Mahindra called for improving India’s export competitiveness.

After the Indian rupee plunged to record low on Tuesday, breaching the 70-mark against US Dollar, top industrialist Anand Mahindra called for improving India’s export competitiveness, and said that it’s an opportunity to ‘Make in India’. “Instead of bemoaning its fall, should we view this as the ‘Make in India Moment?’ With this boost to India’s export competitiveness could we now convince global companies that it’s time to switch to India for world-scale,export-focused manufacturing?” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Interestingly, following the rupee plunge, while it will provide a fillip to export-related industries, expert say that the rate of pick is likely to be slow. “We hope this depreciation helps address the India’s CAD (Current Account Deficit). However, that will not happen overnight, as exports and imports take time to respond to new levels of the rupee. However, we can bank on the RBI which still has $400 billion in reserves,” Anant Narayan, Professor, SPJIMR told CNBC TV18.

Earlier, following the Facebook data breach scandal, Anand Mahindra had called for creating an Indian rival to the social media giant. “To say I’m overwhelmed by the responses to my call for social network startup proposals would be an understatement! @j_bindra & I have our work cut out for us..The good thing is that it’s clear there’s an explosion in entrepreneurial energies in this country. Let the games begin!”, Anand Mahindra tweeted in March this year.

More recently, Mahindra announced that his team has built a new kiosk for Narsi Ram, an ingenious cobbler who won his admiration for his marketing skills. “Remember the cobbler Narsi Ram with the innovative banner ‘Zakhmi Jooton Ka Hospital?’ Our team had contacted him & conveyed my interest to invest in him.He said he wanted a good kiosk. This is what our Design studio in Mumbai came up with:Great work guys! Will be delivered soon,” Mahindra had said on twitter.