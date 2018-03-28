Anand Mahindra’s call to create India’s own ‘Facebook’ gets overwhelming response, here’s how he reacted

In just within two days, he received an overwhelming response.

Just a couple of days back Anand Mahindra gave out a call to create Indian rival of social media giant Facebook. The Mahindra group chief had invited proposals from the to come up with such a social media start-up on Twitter. Anand Mahindra also informed that he is ready to assist with a seed capital. In just within two days, he received an overwhelming response. “To say I’m overwhelmed by the responses to my call for social network startup proposals would be an understatement! @j_bindra & I have our work cut out for us..The good thing is that it’s clear there’s an explosion in entrepreneurial energies in this country.Let the games begin!”, he informed today.

Anand Mahindra’s call to create India-based Facebook rivals comes in the wake of infamous Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal that involved data leak of around 50 million people in the US. This scandal has created an atmosphere of fear all across the world including India.

About Cambridge Analytica-Facebook data leak scandal

A British data firm by the name of Cambridge Analytica was accused of stealing data of 50 millions US subscribers of Facebook in order to influence the fate of 2016 US presidential election and the Brexit vote. Since the data leak scandal was revealed, entire world is in a shock. Even in India, the two largest mainstream political parties, BJP and Congress, are battling against each other of having connection with the UK-based data analytics firm.

The entire scandal saw the light of the day when Britain’s Channel 4 News allegedly carried out a sting operation on the senior employees of the data analysis firm who were caught boasting about data manipulation and spreading fake news in order to garner easy votes during elections all across the world.

The US and the UK authorities have already opened a probe in this data leak case. Once the news about dtaa leak came to light, New York Times and The Observer also came out with follow up articles on how the data took place.