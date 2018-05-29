‘I am the storm’: Here’s why M&M Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted this ‘stormy’ quote after Q4 results

During the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal M&M had reported a net profit of Rs 770 crore.

As Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday posted 50 percent jump in net profit for the March quarter, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra welcomed the robust results by posting a brave quote on Twitter. Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra tweeted: “The devil whispered in my ear, you’re not strong enough to withstand the storm. Today, I whispered in the devil’s ear: I AM the storm..” The company’s strong March quarters results were driven by sturdy sales across segments including utility vehicles and tractors. M&M posted net profit of Rs 1,155 crore for the March quarter.

During the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal M&M had reported a net profit of Rs 770 crore. In comparison to the Rs 10,795 crore in the year-ago period, company’s revenue and other income rose by 24 percent to Rs 13,355 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18, M&M said in a regulatory filing. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 4,623 crore, up 18 percent, from Rs 3,924 crore in 2016-17 for the year ended 31 March, 2018. The revenue for the year rose to Rs 48,529 crore, up 14 per cent, from Rs 42,584 crore in 2016-17.

“For the year 2017-18, improvement in overall economic sentiment, two consecutive years of normal monsoon, government’s focus on development of agri and rural sectors, with continued investment in infrastructure,coupled with easy availability of affordable finance, helped drive the demand for the automotive as well as the tractor industry,” M&M said.

The utility vehicle major sold 1,56,453 units during the fourth quarter, up 20 percent, from 1,30,778 units in the January-March period of 2016-17. The company sold 66,885 tractors during the period, up 44 percent, from 46,583 units in same period of previous fiscal.

M&M also exported 12,459 units during the fourth quarter, up 14 percent from 10,939 units in January-March period of 2016-17.