Anand Mahindra says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s ‘most profitable’ investment advice is worth billions

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a post on Twitter recently remembering the “most valuable and profitable investment advice ever” from investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. “This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life, Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money,” Anand Mahindra wrote along with a screenshot of an old publication interview of the late billionaire investor. In the snapshot shared in the tweet, the Big Bull expressed his regret at not investing enough in his health.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s worst investment

“My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that,” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was quoted saying in the old interview. He built a fortune worth Rs 40,000 crore in his lifetime. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on 14 August, after struggling with health issues. Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where the Big Bull breathed last, said in an official statement that Jhunjhunwala succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Also Read: Reliance share price falls 0.7%, drags Nifty, Sensex; analysts bullish on RIL, stock may rally this much

This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money. #SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/s1tXX5UTGQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2022

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest which was the cause of his death. He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease, was on chronic dialysis and was responding well. He was diabetic and had recently undergone an angioplasty,” Samdani said in the statement. According to a news report Jhunjhunwala in 2012 had referred to his own drinking, smoking, and overeating.

A patriot’s faith in India

Earlier, while the entire country mourned the death of Jhunjhunwala, Mahindra recalled the Big Bull’s “unshakeable patriotism”, and “unwavering belief in India”. In a tweet, the billionaire businessman wrote, “Yes he was an ace investor; yes he made millions; yes he was always optimistic. But my strongest memory will always be his unshakeable patriotism, his unwavering belief in India. I wish he had made it to the 75th anniversary of our Independence. Om Shanti #Rakeshjhunjhunwala”.

Also Read: Gold price tumbles as demand for safe-haven falls amid hawkish FED moves, expect more weakness ahead

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stocks

Note that Jhunjhunwala entered the stock market with just Rs 5,000 in 1985. He amassed a fortune worth an estimated $5.8 billion (roughly Rs 46,042 crore) in his life span. His portfolio included 47 companies like Titan, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Nazara Technologies, Star Health and Tata Motors at the end of June. He also had holdings in Tata Communications, Bilcare, Federal Bank and Aptech. His latest venture was budget airline – Akasa Air, which took its maiden flight exactly a week before his death. A Chartered Accountant by qualification and training, he was 62 and is survived by wife Rekha and three children.