Anand Mahindra group’s plan to fight coronavirus: Mass making of ventilators; new, simple design

With the country is gearing up for the fight against coronavirus, multi-billion dollar enterprise Mahindra Group has said that it will help in the making available ventilators, which are essential to healthcare of infected patients. The company is working on two fronts — ramping up manufacturing by simplifying design so that large production can take place. “At one end, we along with two large PSUs are working with an existing manufacturer of high spec ventilators to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity. Our engineering team is right now with them working on it,” Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra, said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Further, the company is also working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator which is also known as Ambu bag. “We hope to have a Proto ready in three days for approval. Once proven this design will be made available to all for manufacturing,” Pawan K Goenka added. Mahindra & Mahindra group had earlier offered setting up of Club Mahindra Holidays’ resorts as temporary care facilities as coronavirus cases are expected to surge in the country. The company had also then said that it will work on how its manufacturing facilities can be deployed to manufacture ventilators.

Commenting on today’s developments, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, said: “This could be a game changer in quickly providing large numbers of low cost life savers, particularly when ICU ventilators are still scarce.” In his bid to help the government in fighting with the coronavirus, Anand Mahindra had also announced that he will contribute all of his salary to the Mahindra Foundation created fund.

Meanwhile, the nation has been put under a lockdown for 21 days as the government races to contain the spread of the virus in its over 130 crore population. The coronavirus cases have climbed to over 600 with at least 13 deaths so far.