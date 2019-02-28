Analysts’ thumbs down to Hero Moto’s 5-yr free own damage insurance cover

The stock has declined 16.31% in the past six months.

By Kritika Arora

Although Hero MotoCorp hopes to woo customers with a five-year free own damage insurance cover, analysts say the scheme could hurt the company’s profitability.

“We believe Hero MotoCorp’s gross profit per vehicle will be impacted and we build in an impact of Rs 575 per bike in the March 2019 quarter vis-a-vis the December 2018 quarter,” analysts with Kotak Institutional Equities noted.

The stock of Hero MotoCorp closed at Rs 2,669.60 on BSE on Wednesday, down 0.70% over Tuesday’s close. The stock has declined 16.31% in the past six months.

A similar scheme was announced by Bajaj Auto in October last year to push sales in the festive season wherein customers were given five years of free damage insurance cover, five free services and five years of free warranty on the Platina, Discover and Pulsar.

While some dealers said the scheme had helped push sales, others said it had not made much of a difference. However, analysts observed it helped Bajaj Auto gain market share at the expense of margins.

“Bajaj Auto’s gross profit per vehicle fell by Rs 263 per bike on a q-o-q (quarter on quarter) basis in 3QFY19, cushioned by strong margins in the export segment,” analysts said.

Analysts believe with Hero replicating Bajaj Auto’s strategy by giving five-year free own damage insurance on all models except for HF Deluxe, profitability of the two-wheeler sector will likely come down over the next few years.

In December quarter, Hero MotoCorp reported contraction in its operating profit margins by 190 bps y-o-y to 14% due to high commodity prices and adverse volume mix.

Consequently, the firm’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dropped 4.57% y-o-y to Rs 1,105 crore.

Analysts with Jefferies believe weakening rural sales due to liquidity issues for customers and weaker sowing impacted growth. The company’s market share dropped by 100 bps in the third quarter to 49.8%.

While in June quarter, Hero MotoCorp reported a volume increase of 12% y-o-y to 20,30,342 units, 7% y-o-y increase in September quarter to 20,74,858 units, the company’s sales growth slowed down to 5.3% to 17,59,251 units in December quarter.

Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said after the company’s Q3FY19 results that there were some temporary setbacks in the quarter on account of multiple factors, namely rise in prices due to third-party insurance made mandatory in September last year, hike in fuel prices, floods in Kerala and costlier finance options leading to muted consumer sentiment.

The third-party insurance norm increased the prices of two-wheelers by Rs 5,000-6,000.

This led to higher than normal inventory levels at dealerships. The dealer inventory at Hero in January stood at six to eight weeks, higher than the typical levels of around four to six weeks, the management indicated during the post earnings conference call. “Poor rural demand and a subdued festive season are the reasons for the pile-up,” Hero chief financial officer Niranjan Gupta noted on the conference call.

“Poor rural demand and subdued festive season are the reasons for the pile-up,” said Gupta.