Analyst Corner: Retain ‘hold’ on Jet Airways, maintain target price at Rs 235

Photo: Reuters)

Press reports indicate that Jet Airways’ lenders have proposed a restructuring plan involving a fresh infusion of Rs 1,500 crore by Etihad, Rs 400 crore by Naresh Goyal and conversion of Rs 600 crore debt to equity (at current market price) by lenders. If accepted, the plan will lead to: 1) dilution of Goyal’s equity to 34%, implying loss of majority stake & control over the board of directors; and 2) complete pay-off of `3,000-crore debt maturing towards FY19-end with zero haircut for lenders. Implementation of this plan, however, is contingent on Jet getting a clean chit in the SBI-ordered forensic audit, outcome of which is expected by January-end. That said, we have incorporated our revised SOTP factoring in the proposed restructuring. Given high uncertainty surrounding this plan, we retain ‘Hold’ and target price at Rs 235.

Based on this plan, we expect Jet to generate a positive cash flow of Rs 300 crore over FY19-21 versus our previous estimate of a negative cash flow of `2,870 crore. Interest coverage will improve to 1.2/2.2x in FY20E/FY21E versus our earlier estimate of 0.9/1.6x owing to lower interest outgo on account of the reduction in debt as well as borrowing cost (down 50bps due to repayment of costlier debt). Z-score (an indicator of bankruptcy risk) for FY20 will thus improve to 2.35 from 0.91.

Factoring in FY20-FY21E oil prices at $65-75/bbl and PAX growth of 2-5%, we estimate Jet to generate positive operating cash flow of Rs 2,700 crore over the next two years. We, therefore, believe Jet will scale up its fleet capacity, which has been stagnant (100-110 planes) since 2012. An uptick in PAX growth will drive a significant re-rating of the stock—5% change in PAX growth will lead to a 17% earnings revision.