Analyst Corner: Retain ‘hold’ on Jet Airways, maintain target price at Rs 235

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 2:33 AM

Press reports indicate that Jet Airways’ lenders have proposed a restructuring plan involving a fresh infusion of Rs 1,500 crore by Etihad, Rs 400 crore by Naresh Goyal and conversion of Rs 600 crore debt to equity (at current market price) by lenders.

jet airways, aviation sector, aviation industryPhoto: Reuters)

Press reports indicate that Jet Airways’ lenders have proposed a restructuring plan involving a fresh infusion of Rs 1,500 crore by Etihad, Rs 400 crore by Naresh Goyal and conversion of Rs 600 crore debt to equity (at current market price) by lenders. If accepted, the plan will lead to: 1) dilution of Goyal’s equity to 34%, implying loss of majority stake & control over the board of directors; and 2) complete pay-off of `3,000-crore debt maturing towards FY19-end with zero haircut for lenders. Implementation of this plan, however, is contingent on Jet getting a clean chit in the SBI-ordered forensic audit, outcome of which is expected by January-end. That said, we have incorporated our revised SOTP factoring in the proposed restructuring. Given high uncertainty surrounding this plan, we retain ‘Hold’ and target price at Rs 235.

Based on this plan, we expect Jet to generate a positive cash flow of Rs 300 crore over FY19-21 versus our previous estimate of a negative cash flow of `2,870 crore. Interest coverage will improve to 1.2/2.2x in FY20E/FY21E versus our earlier estimate of 0.9/1.6x owing to lower interest outgo on account of the reduction in debt as well as borrowing cost (down 50bps due to repayment of costlier debt). Z-score (an indicator of bankruptcy risk) for FY20 will thus improve to 2.35 from 0.91.

Factoring in FY20-FY21E oil prices at $65-75/bbl and PAX growth of 2-5%, we estimate Jet to generate positive operating cash flow of Rs 2,700 crore over the next two years. We, therefore, believe Jet will scale up its fleet capacity, which has been stagnant (100-110 planes) since 2012. An uptick in PAX growth will drive a significant re-rating of the stock—5% change in PAX growth will lead to a 17% earnings revision.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Analyst Corner: Retain ‘hold’ on Jet Airways, maintain target price at Rs 235
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition