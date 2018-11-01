Analyst corner: On Coromandel International, maintain ‘buy’, TP at Rs 542

As a result, we are trimming the multiple from 20 to 17 (20% premium to five-year average) and revising down the target price to Rs 542.

Coromandel International (Coromandel) reported Q2FY19 results in line with expectations in spite of a steep cost environment in H1FY19. In light of strong volume growth and an uptick in Ebitda margin, we are raising FY19E Ebitda by 8%, which is offset by higher interest cost.

The current scenario marked by rising input cost and temporary pressure on working capital limits further improvement in margins; thus stretched valuations may not hold.

As a result, we are trimming the multiple from 20 to 17 (20% premium to five-year average) and revising down the target price to Rs 542. That said, Coromandel maintains its undisputed leadership in complex fertilisers and would greatly benefit from its integrated business model with a presence in agrochem and retail. Maintain ‘Buy’.

The nutrient business (majorly fertilisers) reported revenue growth of 39% y-o-y on the back of 28% y-o-y volume growth. Driven by increased focus on unique-grade fertilisers and a sustained pass-through, management is confident about maintaining Ebitda/mt margins at Rs 2,500/mt.

Increase in phosphoric acid prices to $768/mt in Q3FY19 on account of dollar-rupee depreciation has been a key concern along with delays in subsidy payments by the government. Revenue of the crop protection business grew 13% y-o-y to Rs 5.7 bn driven by exports and domestic sales, but rising input cost (due to stringent norms in China lately) weighed on margins. The four launches during H1FY19 and integration of the bio-pesticide business too supported expansion into complimentary product segments and geographies. Hence, we expect growth in crop protection to remain robust.