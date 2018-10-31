Analyst Corner: NBFC issue to work in Oberoi Realty’s favour

Further, it was heartening to see more-than-sustained traction at Three Sixty West, with five units sold during the quarter for `2.2 bn.

By Anandrathi

A change in stance a couple of quarters back (to focus on volumes), backed by the introduction of a subvention scheme, helped Oberoi start the year on a strong note. Momentum has persisted through Q2, helped by the release of further units at some of the projects.

We see the environment turning all the more conducive to disciplined players like Oberoi as some not-so-disciplined ones struggle (owing to the recent NBFC issue) and as Oberoi uses it to its benefit. We believe it would use its balance sheet and the challenging environment for some to further strengthen its position.

Management sees the present NBFC issue to work in its favour as operations for small-time developers or not-so-disciplined players would become difficult, creating room for disciplined players to gain further ground. Also, deal flows could change as no (or limited) access to funding for not-so-serious players mean less competition in buying land.

Though the company does not rule out price cuts by cash-starved developers (to sail through), it believes there would be hardly any takers for under-construction offerings from these developers as no consumer would want to risk hard-earned money. Looking at the current context, management believes buyers would prefer to stick to reputed players even though they have to pay a little extra. As the legalities are not yet complete, management refrained from sharing any specifics; however, it is optimistic about seeing this project through by FY19-end or early FY20.

The sequential decline was much anticipated as Q1FY19 benefitted from conversion of pent-up demand on the introduction of subvention schemes. Reported value-bookings, thus, are not ordinary as they come against the backdrop of the subsiding initial euphoria surrounding subvention schemes.

Further, it was heartening to see more-than-sustained traction at Three Sixty West, with five units sold during the quarter for `2.2 bn. Though the blended realisation is lower than the recent average, inventory liquidation is a good portend. Also, we await clarity to see if the lower realisation was due to the floor-mix.