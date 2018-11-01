Analyst corner: Maintain ‘add’on Supreme Industries; TP at Rs 1,093

Supreme Industries (SIL) reported muted Q2 operational performance largely led by sluggish performance of the packaging product segment.
Supreme Industries (SIL) reported muted Q2 operational performance largely led by sluggish performance of the packaging product segment. SIL reported core PAT of Rs 702 million (I-Sec: Rs 713 mn), up 17% y-o-y, largely aided by higher-than-expected other income and lower tax outgo.
Ebitda margin came in at 12.9% vs our estimate of 13.4%, led by 200bps y-o-y decline in gross margin. This was largely attributed to decline in share of VAPs, decline in SILPAULIN volumes and higher contribution from the lower-margin industrial segment.
SIL’s revenues stood at `12.4 billion, up 17% y-o-y, largely led by higher revenue growth in plastic piping (20% y-o-y) and industrial segment (37% y-o-y). Factoring-in the weak operational performance during the quarter along with tapering off of margin guidance for the current fiscal, we have reduced our margin assumption by 110/ 150bps for FY19/FY20, leading to decline in FY19/FY20 PAT by 12.4%/13.7%, respectively.
We now expect the company to report revenue and PAT CAGRs of 15.3%/11.4%, respectively, over FY18-FY20. We maintain our ‘Add’ rating on the stock with a revised SoTP-based target price of Rs 1,093 per share, valuing SIL’s core business at 27x FY20E earnings vs 30x earlier.
SIL reported 17% revenue growth y-o-y to Rs 12.4 billion, led by 5.2% volume growth y-o-y to 83,175te, while realisations grew 11.8% y-o-y. The volume growth was largely led by plastic piping (7% growth y-o-y) and industrial products (8.5% growth y-o-y). With the lower-than-expected volume off-take in Q2FY19, the management has lowered its volume guidance to 10% for FY19 vs 10-12% earlier. With higher than expected Q2FY19 realisations, SIL has increased revenue guidance from Rs54-56bn to Rs 57-59 bn for FY19.
SIL reported Q2FY19 Ebitda margin at 12.9% against our estimate of 13.4%, down 70bps y-o-y and 90bps q-o-q. This has been largely attributed to adverse mix in plastic piping segment, decline in SILPAULIN volumes and higher contribution from lower-margin industrial segment. Management has also lowered its FY19 Ebitda margin guidance to 14.5-15% vs the 15.5-16% guided earlier.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.