Analyst Corner: 'Hold'on KMB; stake dilution remains near-term overhang

Q2FY19 PAT was in line at `11.4 bn (up 15% y-o-y) with marginal improvement in headline asset quality (GNPAs at 2.15%, down 2 bps q-o-q and net NPAs at 0.81%, down 5 bps q-o-q). Business growth remains robust with loans up 21% y-o-y and deposits higher 24% y-o-y with significant traction in retail loans (up 28% y-oy contributing 42% to book).

With some pressure in cost of funds and relatively high share of fixed rate loans, NIM was down 10 bps q-o-q at 4.2%. The retail franchise witnessed significant traction with CASA sustaining over 50% (share of retail term deposits + CASA at 79% of total deposits).

This along with visible traction in digital platforms will aid in better operating leverage over a period of time (current C/I at 46.2%) and better service quality across business segments. (a) Advances were up by 21.2% y-o-y on robust performance across CV and CE (+39.7% y-o-y), small and personal loans (+39.1% y-o-y) and mortgage loans (+22.5% y-o-y).

Guidance remains for 20% loan growth going ahead; (a) bank may look to buy out good quality portfolios at reasonable prices, (b) Growth in business banking remained subdued at 2.6% due to cautious stance by the management, (c) CASA deposits grew 30.5% y-o-y primarily on continued SA accretion (up 35.7% y-o-y) leading to a sequential stable CASA ratio at 50.2%, and (d) Margin declined 10 bps q-o-q to 4.2% on relatively high increase in cost of funds.

First, the superior risk management has helped it successfully steer clear of pitfalls. Second, the bank has not shied away in sacrificing profitability for long-term advantages (SA rates still remain one of the highest). However, the promoter stake dilution remains the near-term overhang, which makes us retain the ‘Hold’ rating. At CMP of `1,177, KMB is trading at 4.5x/3.8x FY19E/FY20E ABV (adjusting for value and cost of investment).

