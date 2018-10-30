Analyst Corner: ‘Buy’on IDFC Bank, TP at Rs 43; CapF merger is value accretive

With some pressure in cost of funds and relatively high share of fixed rate loans, NIM was down 10 bps q-o-q at 4.2%. The retail franchise witnessed significant traction with CASA sustaining over 50% (share of retail term deposits + CASA at 79% of total deposits).

Edelweiss

IDFC Bank (IDFCB) reported Q2FY19 loss of `3.6 bn due to higher credit cost and much higher opex (up >23% q-o-q). Key highlights: (a) upfronted provision on stress pool (of `5.4 bn) in Q2FY19 itself, thereby increasing coverage to 80%, (b) overall stress pool fell to `29 bn as the bank sold `24 bn (on cash basis), (c) balance sheet reorientation continued as infra book ran down further even as retail growth extended momentum, and (d) investments in franchise building sustained, in turn keeping opex high.

Factoring slower growth (higher run-down in infra book, lower treasury profits and higher credit cost upfronted in FY19), we prune FY19/ FY20E EPS by 76%/34%. We believe, continued investment in franchise and integration challenges are likely to lead to sub-optimal ROE in the near- term transition phase. Hence, we moderate our TP to `43 (`54 earlier).

However, over the medium to long term, merger of Capital First (CapF) will be value accretive. Hence, maintain ‘Buy’. GNPL fell to `9 bn (down 50% q-o-q) with overall stress pool falling to `29 bn (`48.3 bn in Q1FY19) as the bank sold `24 bn (at carrying value in all cash deal). Also, IDFCB upfronted provisions of stress pool (`5.4 bn provision in Q2FY19), thus increasing coverage on this pool to 80%. With this, management does not expect any further provision requirement and expects asset quality to stabilise henceforth.

IDFCB continues to build its franchise – branches at 203, with customers crossing the 3-mn mark. This also reflected in sustained CASA (13.3% of deposit). Impressively, retail asset continued to gain momentum even as the bank continued to diversify mix within the retail segment in rural and non-rural markets. The retail segment was up 1.3x y-o-y (rural up 88% y-o-y and urban up 180% y-o-y) at `111 bn. As IDFCB has been investing in building processes, systems and infrastructure, merger with CapF will help build its retail franchise bolstered by the latter’s execution capability.

We estimate the merged entity’s ROE to be lower during the integration phase. However, a diversified product suite, aggressive management with proven execution track record and adequate capital will drive up ROE.